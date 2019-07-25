 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Website:http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/Women-of-Pinot-Dinner
All Dates:Jul 25, 2019

Women of Pinot: An International Dinner

Held on the eve of the International Pinot Noir Celebration, this exclusive dinner features Pinot noirs from renowned women winemakers around the world. Meet the producers and hear their stories as you indulge in an exclusive menu crafted around these extraordinary wines. Fee: $175 per guest

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

