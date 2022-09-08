 Calendar Home
Location:Virtual
Map:Virtual, Virtual, Virtual Virtual
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-creative-with-oregon-wine-tickets-389160177567
All Dates:Sep 8, 2022 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Women in Wine Virtual Seminar

Rene Brons, Winemaker at Schmidt Family Vineyards, will host a virtual seminar about creative Oregon wines. Styles, varieties, and practices have changed a lot over the last 10-15 years. There are new and exciting plantings of varieties like Gruner Veltliner, Verdejo, Teroldego, and Tempranillo. Join Rene to discuss the creativity and excitement in the wine industry in general and in Rene's home region of the Applegate Valley.

 

Fee: $15 (Members-free)

Join Rene Brons, Winemaker at Schmidt Family Vineyards for a virtual seminar about creative Oregon!

