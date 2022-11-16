 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 Oregon 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-wine-mentorship-meet-up-tickets-443580750967
All Dates:Nov 16, 2022 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Women in Wine Mentorship Meet Up

Please come join us for an evening of connecting and sharing your success stories. There will be wine, light snacks, and an excellent opportunity to meet all the mentors and mentees in the 2022 cohort, as well as learn more about the upcoming 2023 Mentorship Program. Free and open to all!

Can't make the event? Interested in our Mentorship Program? Visit www.womeninwineoregon.com/mentorship or email us at mentorship@womeninwineoregon.com

Argyle Winery
Argyle Winery 97115 691 Oregon 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
