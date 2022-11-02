Women in Wine Harvest Happy Hour

Harvest, birthday celebrations and more! This happy hour is going to be a truly special event!

Join us for a harvest celebration at Cowhorn Vineyard and Gardens on Wednesday, November 2nd from 5:30-7:30pm at their stunning tasting room and vineyard in the beautiful Applegate Valley. Your ticket includes Cowhorn pizza and a glass of their biodynamic wine. Member discount available.

Fee: $20