|Location:
|Cowhorn Vineyard & Gardens
|Map:
|1665 Eastside Rd., Jacksonville, OR 97530
|Email:
|events@womeninwineoregon.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-oregon-harvest-happy-hour-tickets-408976408447
|All Dates:
Women in Wine Harvest Happy Hour
Harvest, birthday celebrations and more! This happy hour is going to be a truly special event!
Join us for a harvest celebration at Cowhorn Vineyard and Gardens on Wednesday, November 2nd from 5:30-7:30pm at their stunning tasting room and vineyard in the beautiful Applegate Valley. Your ticket includes Cowhorn pizza and a glass of their biodynamic wine. Member discount available.
Fee: $20
