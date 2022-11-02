 Calendar Home
Location:Cowhorn Vineyard & Gardens
Map:1665 Eastside Rd., Jacksonville, OR 97530
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-oregon-harvest-happy-hour-tickets-408976408447
All Dates:Nov 2, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Women in Wine Harvest Happy Hour

Harvest, birthday celebrations and more! This happy hour is going to be a truly special event!
Join us for a harvest celebration at Cowhorn Vineyard and Gardens on Wednesday, November 2nd from 5:30-7:30pm at their stunning tasting room and vineyard in the beautiful Applegate Valley. Your ticket includes Cowhorn pizza and a glass of their biodynamic wine. Member discount available.

 

Fee: $20

