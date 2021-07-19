Women in Wine: Fermenting Change in Oregon

Women in Wine: Fermenting Change in Oregon, a nonprofit organization fostering inclusion and the advancement of female leadership, will host a one-day conference on Monday, July 19. Under the 2021 theme of “Connection and Growth,” the virtual event will offer a full schedule of panels and workshops providing opportunities for personal and professional development. The conference features events hosted by speakers of national renown, including an afternoon conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love, and panels moderated by industry experts, including Corinne Iozzio, Editor-in-Chief of Popular Science, and Jennifer Pinto, Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Tickets include access to all events, post-event recordings of all sessions, and access to an online forum. General admission is $99 per person and tickets are on sale now at https://www.womeninwineoregon.com/

