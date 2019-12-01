Winter Wreath Workshop with Alice’s Table

Ring in the season and get into the holiday spirit! Join Eola Hills Wine Cellars with Alice’s Table host Linnea Wittekind as we craft gorgeous fresh evergreen wreaths. Enjoy a glass of our award-winning Oregon wines as you are taken step-by-step through creating this perfect addition to your holiday decor.

What To Expect: The flower arranging can take anywhere from one to two hours, depending on the complexity and format of the arrangement. Alice’s Table provides aprons for you to wear for the duration of the event. Working with flowers can be messy, so make sure to wear something you won’t mind getting a little dirty.



Cost: $85 per person. One glass of wine is included in your ticket price. Bring your friends! Reserve spots for a party of five or more and receive 10% off