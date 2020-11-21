Winter Warm Up with Gloria's Black Bean Soup

Noon – 5:00 PM... or until it sells out!

Nothing is better on a cool afternoon than a bowl of Gloria's Black Bean Soup. Gloria brings the taste of Puerto Rico with her famous black bean soup with yucca. It is served with plantains chips and avocado. Priced at only $10 it will sell out fast.

PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

Fee: $10.00