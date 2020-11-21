 Calendar Home
Reustle Vineyard
960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
Nov 21, 2020 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Winter Warm Up with Gloria's Black Bean Soup

Noon – 5:00 PM... or until it sells out!
Nothing is better on a cool afternoon than a bowl of Gloria's Black Bean Soup. Gloria brings the taste of Puerto Rico with her famous black bean soup with yucca. It is served with plantains chips and avocado. Priced at only $10 it will sell out fast.

PLEASE - NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

Fee: $10.00

Wine & Entertainment; Wine & Food

Reustle Vineyard
Reustle Vineyard 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
