|The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
|6125540356
|info@fullertonwines.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/winter%20fullerton%20wine%20club%20pick%20up%20party%20day%202.html
Winter Fullerton Wine Club Pick Up Party Day 2
Our Winter Pick Up Party will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 22-23 from 12:00-5:00pm. Join us to taste through the newly released wines while mingling with the Fullerton team and fellow club members. Members can bring 1-4 guests, depending upon club level. Additional guests and non-members are welcome for $25 per person, which covers the tasting + appetizers.
