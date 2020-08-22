 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 Northeast Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OREGON 97114
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:Events@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/en/visit
All Dates:Aug 22, 2020 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wings Over Wine Picnic

Join us Saturday, August 22nd from 4-7pm at Domaine de Broglie for a unique experience featuring Wings Over Wine and their incredible birds of prey at Domaine de Broglie! During this event, guests may witness Perch Wildlife Education release a rescued and rehabilitated bird from the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center back into the wild.

Guests will relax on our lawn while taking in the magnificent view and indulging in individual Mezza boxes filled with hummus, grape leaves, Tabouleh salad, fresh pita, and a bottle of Domaine de Broglie wine.

This event is open to all guests, with a limit of 4 people per reservation.

Reservations include a designated spot on the lawn or at a table, picnic baskets abounding with delectable Middle Eastern cuisine, and a set of your own Govino glasses accompanied by bottle of our newly released 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir.

A portion of each ticket will be donated to Wings Over Wine and Perch Wildlife Education to support their missions to provide medical care and rehabilitation for future patients as well as continue to fulfill their commitment to the conservation of Oregon's native birds of prey.

Fee: $75 per couple

