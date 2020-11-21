Winetasting Pre-Thanksgivng Weekend

Please join us for the weekend before Thanksgiving! Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with a complimentary table platters of smoked meat, seasonal tortes, wine truffles and an assortment of other holiday delights surrounded by a wonderful forest view. Come and share the holidays with us! We are open by appointment and would love to see you.



With any 3 bottle purchase we will be offering a hand-crafted ornament as our thank you for your continued support this year. Connect on our social media to see what they look like. @nataliesestatewinery.



Where: Natalie's Estate Winery

When: November 21st and 22nd

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members



Appointments are required. Please call us at 503-807-5008

We are located at 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132.



Masks are required when arriving and walking around the tasting room. Once seated you may remove your mask. You will be seated with your group, safely distanced from other guests.

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/507117993515471



Questions and to make a reservation call 503-807-5008

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery web https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

