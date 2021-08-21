Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca

Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca Saturday, August 21, 2021, 8 pm! Top-notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 breweries and wineries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews, and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV, and major club appearances. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you've seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform throughout the country.