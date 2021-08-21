 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Aug 21, 2021 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca

Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca Saturday, August 21, 2021, 8 pm! Top-notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 breweries and wineries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews, and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV, and major club appearances. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you've seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform throughout the country.

Winery Comedy Tour at Chateau Bianca Saturday, August 21, 2021 8 pm!

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable