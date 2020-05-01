 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room & Winery
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/allorovineyard/event/93243/spring-winemaker-dinner-w-chef-karl-holl
All Dates:May 1, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner w/ Chef Karl Holl

Kick-off Oregon Wine Month at Alloro Vineyard with a special Spring Winemaker Dinner featuring Chef Karl Holl of Spatzle & Speck and Park Ave. Fine Wines!

Named PDX Monthly’s 2018 Chef of the Year, Karl is the rare combination of chef, butcher, forager, and farmer. Growing and raising everything he cooks while diving into his love of northern Italian cuisine and drawing inspiration from his Oma’s German roots, he redefines “farm-to-table” cooking. Chef Karl will also incorporate ingredients from the Alloro Farm into the menu!

Reservations are required.

 

Fee: $140

Karl Holl returns to Alloro Vineyard to kick-off Oregon Wine Month!

Tasting Room & Winery
22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

