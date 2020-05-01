Winemaker Dinner w/ Chef Karl Holl

Kick-off Oregon Wine Month at Alloro Vineyard with a special Spring Winemaker Dinner featuring Chef Karl Holl of Spatzle & Speck and Park Ave. Fine Wines!



Named PDX Monthly’s 2018 Chef of the Year, Karl is the rare combination of chef, butcher, forager, and farmer. Growing and raising everything he cooks while diving into his love of northern Italian cuisine and drawing inspiration from his Oma’s German roots, he redefines “farm-to-table” cooking. Chef Karl will also incorporate ingredients from the Alloro Farm into the menu!



Reservations are required.

Fee: $140