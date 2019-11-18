 Calendar Home
Location:Arden Restaurant
Map:417 NW 10th Ave., Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-206-6097
Email:info@ardenpdx.com
Website:http://https://winemakerdinneratarden11.splashthat.com
All Dates:Nov 18, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner Series at Arden!

Throughout the year, leading pioneers will join Arden to share how their different backgrounds and experiences led them to turn the Willamette Valley into the vibrant region it is today. Their stories are all different, but their commitment to innovation and integrity is the same.

To continue the series, on November 18th, Arden is inviting guests to break bread with one of the most iconic winemakers in Oregon - Brian O’Donnell of Bella Pente.

Each event will only be open to 35 seats, allowing room for real conversation with the special guests. These are not your grandma’s stuffy wine dinners – get ready for fun and lively evenings filled with food, bottles and conversation with great company.

What: Winemaker Dinner Series at Arden: Brian O'Donnell of Bella Pente
Where: 417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
When: Monday, November 18th
Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Tickets: $150 per person - package discounts available

Ticket sales are final; no refunds or exchanges
Must be 21+

Join Arden and one of the most iconic winemakers in Oregon, Brian O’Donnell on 11/18!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

