Winemaker Dinner Series at Arden!

Throughout the year, leading pioneers will join Arden to share how their different backgrounds and experiences led them to turn the Willamette Valley into the vibrant region it is today. Their stories are all different, but their commitment to innovation and integrity is the same.



To continue the series, on November 18th, Arden is inviting guests to break bread with one of the most iconic winemakers in Oregon - Brian O’Donnell of Bella Pente.



Each event will only be open to 35 seats, allowing room for real conversation with the special guests. These are not your grandma’s stuffy wine dinners – get ready for fun and lively evenings filled with food, bottles and conversation with great company.



What: Winemaker Dinner Series at Arden: Brian O'Donnell of Bella Pente

Where: 417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

When: Monday, November 18th

Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Tickets: $150 per person - package discounts available



Ticket sales are final; no refunds or exchanges

Must be 21+