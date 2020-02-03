Winemaker Dinner at Marcellos Cucina Italiana of S

We welcome you to join us at Marcellos Cucina Italiana of Sunriver, Oregon for a Winemakers Dinner on February 3rd, 2020. This unique experience is perfectly curated to compliment the wines of Kriselle Cellars & the culinary specialty of Marcellos.





The culinary team of Marcellos Cucina Italiana has crafted an exceptional number of dishes to be enjoyed alongside Kriselle Cellars Wines. With both Winemaker Scott Steingraber & Director Nora Lancaster in attendance, a plethora of firsthand knowledge of the wines will be shared throughout the evening as well. Take advantage of this exquisite opportunity & reserve your spot TODAY!





Wine Pairing Menu





Cilantro-Lime Gulf Prawn | Sauvignon Blanc





Seared Sea Scallop with Garlic Butter and Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano |

Viognier





Risotto with Pancetta, Shiitake Mushrooms and Peas | Super Tuscan





Blackberry Pesto Encrusted Lamb Lollipop with Homemade Au Jus Accompanied by Sweet Potatoes | Cabernet Sauvignon





Coffee Rubbed USDA Prime New York Roast with Porcini-Bourbon Reduction Accompanied by Roasted Vegetables | Tempranillo





Sorbet





Space is limited and reservations are required.





Cost is $85/person, all-inclusive. Ages 21 & over only.





Reserve Your Seat Today!