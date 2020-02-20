Winemaker Dinner at Bethany's

We invite you to Bethany's Table of Portland for an evening of culinary excellence as we pair in a Winemaker Dinner on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 6pm. This unique opportunity is not to be missed, especially for our wine family in the North. The dinner will include many of our fondest wines paired with locally influenced cuisine.



Reservations are required as seats are limited.For Reservations, Please Call Bethany's Table at: (503)-614-0267