 Calendar Home
Location:Bethany's Table of Portland
Map:15325 NW Central Dr Ste J-1, Portland, Oregon 97229
Phone: 503-614-0267
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/winemaker-dinner-at-bethanys-table-of-portland.html
All Dates:Feb 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Winemaker Dinner at Bethany's

We invite you to Bethany's Table of Portland for an evening of culinary excellence as we pair in a Winemaker Dinner on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 6pm. This unique opportunity is not to be missed, especially for our wine family in the North. The dinner will include many of our fondest wines paired with locally influenced cuisine.

Reservations are required as seats are limited.For Reservations, Please Call Bethany's Table at: (503)-614-0267

We invite you to Bethany's Table of Portland for an evening of culinary excellence

Bethany's Table of Portland
Bethany's Table of Portland 15325 15325 NW Central Dr Ste J-1, Portland, Oregon 97229
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable