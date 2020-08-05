 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Vineyard
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 5, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winemaker's Table Club Thank You

We want to say "Thank You" to our Winemaker's Table (12-bottle) Wine Club Members by hosting them for a dinner on August 5, 2020. Winemaker Table Members will enjoy spending some time with each other, staff, and of course Stephen and Gloria at this dinner. Please RSVP by calling the winery at (541) 459-6060 or emailing us at wine@reustlevineyards.com if you plan on attending.

 

Fee: $0.00

