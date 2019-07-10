 Calendar Home
Location:The Rogue Grape
Map:36 S Central Ave, Medford, OR 97501
Phone: 5416228622
Email:info@theroguegrape.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/311348353152660/
All Dates:Jul 10, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wine Wednesday with Long Walk Vineyard

Join us for a complimentary tasting from the folks at Long Walk Vineyards. Glasses and bottles will be available too, and a great opportunity to meet the winemakers and learn more about their wines. Get over the weekly hump with some wine, great food and a relaxing evening. Must be 21+ to attend. www.theroguegrape.com

