|All Dates:
Wine Wednesday - Music Series - Wheelhouse
Wine Wednesdays are back!
Music is 6-8 pm every Wednesday from June 16th-September 8th.
Click here to reserve your spot: https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/272269/wine-wednesdays-at-youngberg-hill-summer-2021
Michelle will be operating her food truck, The Wandering Vine.
We do have a few changes in place to keep all of us safe.
To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines and you agree to not hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot we encourage you to make reservations in advance.
**In the event of inclement weather, we may have to cancel the event. If this happens, we will notify you as soon as possible or you can call (971) 901-2177 to check on the event status.**
Reminders:
-10 person limit per party.
(LARGE GROUPS OF 7 OR MORE WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE PLACED INSIDE THE EVENT CENTER UNLESS OTHERWISE COMMUNICATED BY THE GUEST)
-Family-friendly (Children must be supervised at ALL times)
-Dogs are allowed but only on leashes.
-Outside food is allowed.
-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.
Wine Wednesday Schedule:
June 16: Petra
June 23: Tigers of Soul
June 30: Ember Eastman with 4 our Sanity
July 7: Wheelhouse
July 14: Purusa
July 21: Second Time Refined
July 28: Dante Zapata
Aug 4: Mr. Pete band
Aug 11: Ships to Roam
Aug 18: Jordan Bailey
Aug 25: Nancy McCann band
Sept 1: Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys
Sept 8: Leanne McClellan band
