Wine TastingThanksgiving Weekend

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.



This is one of only a few weekends each year that we are open without an appointment, so come check us out.



We are a small family-owned boutique winery specializing in big reds (Cabernet, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petite Verdot, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Tempranillo. We also offer Estate Pinot Noir - from vines we planted nearly 20 years ago and Pinot Gris. We would love to have you join us!

Fee: $20 per person