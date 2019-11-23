|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-807-5008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.wineweb.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/27483/494/Pre-Thanksgiving-Weekend-at-Natalies-Estate-Winery/
|All Dates:
Wine Tasting Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend
Please join us for the weekend before Thanksgiving! Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a wonderful forest view. Come and share the holidays with us!
This is one of only a few weekends each year that we are open without an appointment, so come check us out.
We are a small family-owned boutique winery specializing in big reds (Cabernet, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petite Verdot, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Tempranillo). We also offer Estate Pinot Noir - from vines we planted nearly 20 years ago and Pinot Gris. We would love to have you join us!
Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
No appointment necessary on this weekend!
Fee: $20 per person
Join us for wine tasting one of the few days of the year when we are open. Taste big red wines.