Wine Tasting Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Please join us for the weekend before Thanksgiving! Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a wonderful forest view. Come and share the holidays with us!



This is one of only a few weekends each year that we are open without an appointment, so come check us out.



We are a small family-owned boutique winery specializing in big reds (Cabernet, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petite Verdot, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Tempranillo). We also offer Estate Pinot Noir - from vines we planted nearly 20 years ago and Pinot Gris. We would love to have you join us!



Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!





