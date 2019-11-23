 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.wineweb.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/27483/494/Pre-Thanksgiving-Weekend-at-Natalies-Estate-Winery/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm 2 Day Event Ends November 24.

Wine Tasting Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

Please join us for the weekend before Thanksgiving! Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a wonderful forest view. Come and share the holidays with us!

This is one of only a few weekends each year that we are open without an appointment, so come check us out.

We are a small family-owned boutique winery specializing in big reds (Cabernet, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petite Verdot, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Tempranillo). We also offer Estate Pinot Noir - from vines we planted nearly 20 years ago and Pinot Gris. We would love to have you join us!

Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
No appointment necessary on this weekend!

 

Fee: $20 per person

Join us for wine tasting one of the few days of the year when we are open. Taste big red wines.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable