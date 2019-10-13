Wine glass painting at Youngberg Hill

Easier than canvas and a work of art you will actually USE!



NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!



At this free-style class, we'll provide all the supplies and our large collection of finished glasses for inspiration! We'll show you the tips and tricks to painting glass and guide you through the process of amazing yourself! Grab your friends and let's make some memories painting some FUNctional art! Makes a GREAT gift idea!



Cost is $35 per person and INCLUDES a glass of wine!



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-glass-painting-at-youngberg-hill-tickets-64263008388?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1eAjP4sUrzGphCgCTMuuarrbV51kuHRz4dcGwGuPJDaGGM-kz6gcaj08U

