Location:Event Center at Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Oct 13, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine glass painting at Youngberg Hill

Easier than canvas and a work of art you will actually USE!

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

At this free-style class, we'll provide all the supplies and our large collection of finished glasses for inspiration! We'll show you the tips and tricks to painting glass and guide you through the process of amazing yourself! Grab your friends and let's make some memories painting some FUNctional art! Makes a GREAT gift idea!

Cost is $35 per person and INCLUDES a glass of wine!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-glass-painting-at-youngberg-hill-tickets-64263008388?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1eAjP4sUrzGphCgCTMuuarrbV51kuHRz4dcGwGuPJDaGGM-kz6gcaj08U

Fee: $35

