 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine%20glass%20demo%20tasting.html
All Dates:Oct 4, 2019

Wine Glass Demo Tasting

Ever wonder why there are so many wine glasses? Attend this fun educational session as we demonstrate and explain the importance of several glasses that we use for our wines.

 

Fee: $40

Ever Wonder why there are so many wine glasses? Attend this fun educational session as we demonstrat

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable