Wine Dinner Series — Loustic Catering

We are excited to collaborate with some of wine country's most celebrated chefs for a sumptuous mid-winter Winemaker's Dinner Series. The series begins in February with favorites Leslie and Daryl Gossack of Loustic Catering—this talented husband and wife duo are the masterminds behind our thoughtful Cru Club Soirée pairings. In March we'll be partnering with talented Chefs Ian Ragsdale and Pascal Chureau of Allium Bistro, followed by an exquisite and locally-sourced menu prepared by Chef Andrew Biggs of Portland's Hunt & Gather in April.



The dinner series will offer guests and Cru Club Members exclusive access to exciting new releases as well as a few surprise pours of some of our library wines. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to meet and dine alongside founders Don and Wendy Lange during each of these memorable feasts!



February 15th, 2020 at 5:30 PM - We are thrilled to welcome Leslie and Daryl Gossack back to Lange Estate. This will be the first formal menu Chef Daryl has prepared for us. With his flair for classical French cooking—he discovered his passion for food while living as an exchange student in France—Chef Daryl's pairings have always surprised and delighted guests of our annual Club Soirées. From the hors d'oeuvres to the dessert course, this four-course fete is inventive, while highlighting locally-sourced Pacific Northwest ingredients.

Fee: $125 Per Person / $100 Cru Club Members