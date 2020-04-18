Wine Dinner Series — Hunt & Gather

We are excited to collaborate with some of wine country's most celebrated chefs for a sumptuous mid-winter Winemaker's Dinner Series. The series begins in February with favorites Leslie and Daryl Gossack of Loustic Catering—this talented husband and wife duo are the masterminds behind our thoughtful Cru Club Soirée pairings. In March we'll be partnering with talented Chefs Ian Ragsdale and Pascal Chureau of Allium Bistro, followed by an exquisite and locally-sourced menu prepared by Chef Andrew Biggs of Portland's Hunt & Gather in April.



The dinner series will offer guests and Cru Club Members exclusive access to exciting new releases as well as a few surprise pours of some of our library wines. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to meet and dine alongside founders Don and Wendy Lange during each of these memorable feasts!



April 18th, 2020 at 5:30 PM - The Lange's are thrilled to host classically French-trained Chef Andrew Biggs whose commitment to and respect for local farmers, ranchers, fisheries and foragers aligns closely with the Lange's thoughtful approach to wine growing, winemaking, and sustainable living. Experience this beloved Portland chef's exquisitely crafted food at our Estate Winery & Vineyard. We will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and four expertly paired courses. The dinner will wrap up with a classic French style cheese course paired with a couple of surprises from our cellar.

Fee: $150 Per Person / $125 Cru Club Members