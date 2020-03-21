Wine Dinner Series — Allium Bistro

WINE DINNER SERIES - ALLIUM BISTRO - March 21st, 2020 at 5:30 PM



We are excited to collaborate with some of wine country's most celebrated chefs for a sumptuous mid-winter Winemaker's Dinner Series. The series begins in February with favorites Leslie and Daryl Gossack of Loustic Catering—this talented husband and wife duo are the masterminds behind our thoughtful Cru Club Soirée pairings. In March we'll be partnering with talented Chefs Ian Ragsdale and Pascal Chureau of Allium Bistro, followed by an exquisite and locally-sourced menu prepared by Chef Andrew Biggs of Portland's Hunt & Gather in April.



The dinner series will offer guests and Cru Club Members exclusive access to exciting new releases as well as a few surprise pours of some of our library wines. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to meet and dine alongside founders Don and Wendy Lange during each of these memorable feasts!



March 21st, 2020 at 5:30 PM - Experience epicurean plates created by Chefs Pascal Chureau and Ian Ragsdale of Allium Oregon—inspired by the rich and hearty fare of neighborhood French bistros, their cuisine lies somewhere between new American and classical French. No strangers to pairing their creations with Lange Estate wines, these two chefs are also the founders and talent behind Field & Vine—Oregon Wine Country's popular farm-to-table dinner series. Enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres and four family-style courses and a delicious plated dessert all paired with Lange Estate wines.





Fee: $125 Per Person / $100 Cru Club Members