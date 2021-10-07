Wine Dinner ft. Violin Wine

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.



Violin Wine is Pinot Noir and Chardonnay production by Will Hamilton, using fruit from organically and dry farmed vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley since 2013. Learn more at violinwine.com.

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings