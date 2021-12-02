 Calendar Home
Location:Ava Gene's
Map:3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Email:communications@avagenes.com
Website:http://https://www.avagenes.com/
All Dates:Dec 2, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Wine Dinner ft. Limited Addition Wines

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.

In 2018, winemaker Chad Stock, founder of Minimus, and Bree Stock, Master of Wine, came together to create Constant Crush Wine. Their first label, Limited Addition, is formed around their belief that there is more to be considered in the Willamette Valley in both varietal exploration and sustainability, both economic and social. The husband-and-wife team took the opportunity to recreate their ideal work relationship, free from investors and, with a desire to continue their work exploring alternative varieties and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this high-quality wine region. The Ltd+ label is the personal handmade wines raised from collaborations with inspired and curious farmers to develop a diverse and sustainable wine landscape in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Learn more at limitedadditionwines.com.

 

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings

