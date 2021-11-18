|Location:
|Ava Gene's
|Map:
|3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
|Email:
|communications@avagenes.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.avagenes.com/
|All Dates:
Wine Dinner ft. Hiyu WIne Farm
Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.
Hiyu cultivates wildness; cares for plants, animals, and people; and offers dining experiences that entwine nature and culture. Learn more at hiyuwinefarm.com.
Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings
Celebrate fall's bounty with Ava Gene's wine dinner series.