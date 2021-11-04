Wine Dinner ft. Dominio IV

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.



Earth, sun, and joy blended in a bottle — Dominio IV skillfully crafts Tempranillo, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Viognier in Oregon. Learn more at dominiowines.com.

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings