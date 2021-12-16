 Calendar Home
Location:Ava Gene's
Map:3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Email:communications@avagenes.com
Website:http://https://www.avagenes.com/
All Dates:Dec 16, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Wine Dinner ft. CHO Wines

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.

Cho Wines is a husband and wife team. Dave and Lois Cho are a Korean-American husband and wife duo who got their start in the wine industry as musicians playing for local wineries in Southern California. Dave studied enology & viticulture at Oregon State University and worked for notable wineries such as Stoller Family Estate and Argyle Winery. Itching to make autonomous decisions from vineyard to bottle, they launched their inaugural release this year of six different iterations of Pinot Noir including traditional and ancestral method sparkling wine. Learn more at getchowines.com.

 

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings

