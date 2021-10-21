Wine Dinner ft. Cameron Winery

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.



For over 30 years, Cameron Winery has produced Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Nebbiolo and a blend of white Italian varietals in Dundee, Oregon. Learn more at cameronwines.com.

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings