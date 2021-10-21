 Calendar Home
Location:Ava Gene's
Map:3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Email:communications@avagenes.com
Website:http://https://www.avagenes.com/
All Dates:Oct 21, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Wine Dinner ft. Cameron Winery

Celebrate fall’s bounty with bacchanalian nights at Ava Gene’s. Our wine dinner series features seasonal six-course menus paired with Oregon wines ranging from the classic to the unexpected, plus a rotating guest list of some of the region’s most talented winemakers. See participating wineries and make a reservation at avagenes.com.

For over 30 years, Cameron Winery has produced Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Nebbiolo and a blend of white Italian varietals in Dundee, Oregon. Learn more at cameronwines.com.

 

Fee: $150 for a 6-course menu + wine pairings

Celebrate fall's bounty with Ava Gene's wine dinner series.

Ava Gene's
Ava Gene's 97202 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable