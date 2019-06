Wine Dinner Celebrating Spring's Bounty

Join Fairsing Vineyard this June seating of the Full Circle Culinary Series with a wine dinner showcasing Spring's Bounty Friday, June 14 beginning at 6:30.



Fairsing Vineyard estate current releases and library wines, will be paired by Chef Rebecca Clarke with a five-course dinner featuring seasonal and regional favorites.



Seatings for the Full Circle Culinary Series experiences are limited. Reservation required. Guests $100 / $90 Club.

