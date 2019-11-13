 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Rot
Map:1111 East Burnside Street, Portland, OR 97214
Email:noblerotevents.smith@gmail.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-dinner-at-noble-rot.html
All Dates:Nov 13, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Dinner at Noble Rot

Winemaker Dinner at Noble Rot, Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, November 13th
Join Earl and Hilda Jones for this very exclusive dinner celebrating the season and Tempranillo in Noble Rot's Atrium on Wednesday, November 13th. Seating is very limited. Menu coming soon.

$95.00 per person all-inclusive. Ticket price includes appetizer reception, four-course seasonal dinner, five wine pairings and gratuity.
Email Allison Smith at noblerotevents.smith@gmail.com to purchase tickets.
For Tickets, please email Noble Rot's Allison Smith today at: noblerotevents.smith@gmail.com.
Noble Rot is located at 1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor, Portland, OR 97214.

 

Fee: $95

