Location:Your home
Map:123 Home, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:KHARKER@CHATEAUBIANCA.COM
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/604739656896676/
Sep 12, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Wine Blending Experience

Join Assistant Winemaker, Mark Skogland, on Saturday, September 12th, for our first-ever Wine Blending Experience via GoToMeeting.

You will have the opportunity to create your very own custom wine blend. Mark will lead you through several blending trials to find the perfect ratio!

The cost is $50 for this event!
You will receive three unique lot samples of 2014 vintage Pinot Noir, a graduated cylinder for measuring, and step-by-step instruction to create your custom personalized Pinot Noir blend.

Reserve your virtual spot today!

Fee: $50

Virtual Wine Blending Experience with our Assistant Winemaker Mark.


123 Home, Dallas, Oregon 97338
