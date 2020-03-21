Wine Blending Class at Chateau Bianca Winery

Be Winemaker for a day at Chateau Bianca Winery!

This is a unique experience that our very own Assistant Winemaker, Ryan Pickens will be leading.

You will have the opportunity to taste several lots from barrel, visit the lab for some analysis, and create your very own wine blend.



Tickets are $75/person

Tickets include appetizers, a 3 hour Winemaker experience AND you will receive 2 bottles of the very blend that you created to take home and enjoy with your friends and family!



Please purchase tickets prior to the event.

Tickets are available now through March 15th

Fee: $75