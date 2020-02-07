|Location:
|Abacela
|12500 Lookingglass Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97462
|541-679-6642
|wine@abacela.com
http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-and-pizza-friday-5e07c1e4b1cb2.html
Wine and Pizza Friday
Perfectly paired pizza toppings on our house made dough, selected for our wines and cooked in our Horno. Join us for a relaxing evening of wine and pizza. Tastings end at 4pm on Pizza nights. Pizza served from 4-6pm
