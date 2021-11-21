 Calendar Home
Location:Laurelhurst Club
Map:3721 SE Ankeny Street, Portland, Oregon 97214
Phone: 2063218117
Email:alex@ashstreetwine.com
All Dates:Nov 21, 2021 - Nov 22, 2021

Wine and Friends at the Laurelhurst Club

Laurelhurst’s own Alex Morrow of Ash Street Wines will be joined by two other urban wineries: Jackalope Wine Cellars and Buona Notte Wines.

And, enjoy the sounds of accomplished jazz guitarist, Ben Graves, while you visit with friends and neighbors and taste some delicious wines.

Charcuterie boxes will be available for pre-purchase (and on site) provided by Piccone’s Corner the neighborhood’s new butchery and bar.

Three separate tasting times are available to choose from, and for the safety of others, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test (within 48 hours) will be required for entry. Masks will be required unless seated and enjoying the wine and charcuterie.

Age 21 and older only.

Tickets are $20 each for the following timed entries

Taste with Ash Street Wine Co, Jackalope Cellars, and Buona Notte Wines at the Laurelhurst Club.

