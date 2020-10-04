Wine & Cheese Pairing Event

Wine & Cheese Pairing Event at Natalie’s Estate Winery

Sunday, October 4

2-4 pm



Join us for an award winning local cheesemaker, Rock Face Creamery pairing experience with Natalie’s Estate wines. We will serve 7 delicious wines, each paired with selected cheeses. A perfect pairing is when the wine, the cheese, or both enhances the tasting experience of the other. We hope to share and teach you about this.



Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade cheeses. Face Rock Creamery will have their consultant, Laura Wieking explaining about the fine details about these cheeses and the process of making these national acclaimed handmade cheeses.



Natalie’s Estate choose to pair with this Creamery in particular as they artfully make their products similar to the way we craft our wines – naturally, local, nothing artificial and in an old-fashioned European way.



Please note: You will be seated with your group with appropriate safe social distancing. Please wear a mask upon entry and when moving about our space for your safety as well as others.





Details:

Address: Natalie's Estate Winery

16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132

Sunday, October 4

2-4 pm

Event fee: $40 per person



Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-cheese-a-pairing-event-tickets-118558253929



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/750406235751208

Questions call 503-807-5008.

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Fee: $40 per person