Wine & Cheese: A Pairing Event

Join us for an Award-winning local cheesemaker, Rock Face Creamery pairing experience with Natalie’s Estate wines. We will serve 6 delicious wines, each paired with selected cheeses. A perfect pairing is when the wine, the cheese, or both enhances the tasting experience of the other. We hope to share and teach you about this.



Our winemaker, Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery will be pouring the wines & sharing stories and knowledge on pairing with food and particularly with these handmade cheeses. Face Rock Creamery will have their consultant, Laura Wieking explaining about the fine details about these cheeses and the process of making these national acclaimed handmade cheeses.



Bring a friend or come alone; it will be an afternoon you are sure to remember – friendly, casual and enjoyable! Natalie’s Estate choose to pair with this Creamery in particular as they artfully make their products similar to the way we craft our wines – naturally, local, nothing artificial and in an old-fashioned European way.

Fee: $40 per person