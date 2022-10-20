 Calendar Home
Wine & Candle Making Series

Join us each month on the third Thursday for a fun filled Candle Making Class with Stephanie of Sherman Candles. The ticket price includes all supplies needed to make a custom soy wax candle, and a flight of wine, or a glass of wine. Additional wine and small bites available to purchase. Space is limited!

Time Table of Class:
6:00pm-6:30pm Getting Settled and being Social, good time to order bites!
6:30 Class Start
7:00pm Small Break - a great time to order more wine!
7:15-8:00pm Adding final touches (more glitter please!) & packing up

Choose from premade soy wax scented chunks & monthly rotating themed shapes, to assemble & decorate your very own candle with McMinnville's local Candle Artisan, the enthusiastic Chandelier Stephanie of Sherman Candles. Easy, fun and will be take-home-ready by the end of class. Bags & tissue will be provided to transport your creations home safely!

April 21 - Spa Day - Treat your mom to an early mother's day outing with a Spa Day themed Wine & Candle Making experience!
May 19 - Ocean
June 16 - Flowers & Crystals
July 21 - Queen Bee (crowns, bees, bugs, butterflies & flowers)
Aug 18 - Beach days summer lovin / BBQ
Sept 15 - Animal theme
Oct 20 - Halloween/ fall
Nov 17 - gift making
Dec 15 - gift making

 

Fee: $40

