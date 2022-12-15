Location: Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room Map: 645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 503-474-7670 Email: beth@chrisjamescellars.com Website: http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Wine-and-Candle-Making All Dates: May 19, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 16, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 21, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 18, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 15, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Oct 20, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nov 17, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 15, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Wine & Candle Making-Chris James Cellars (MAC)

Join us each month on the third Thursday for a fun filled Candle Making Class with Stephanie of Sherman Candles. The ticket price includes all supplies needed to make a custom soy wax candle, and a flight of wine, or a glass of wine. Additional wine and small bites available to purchase. Space is limited!



Location: 645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville

Cost: $40/person

Time: 6-8pm



Time Table of Class:

6:00pm-6:30pm Getting Settled and being Social, good time to order bites!

6:30 Class Start

7:00pm Small Break - a great time to order more wine!

7:15-8:00pm Adding final touches (more glitter please!) & packing up



Choose from premade soy wax scented chunks & monthly rotating themed shapes, to assemble & decorate your very own candle with McMinnville's local Candle Artisan, the enthusiastic Chandelier Stephanie of Sherman Candles. Easy, fun and will be take-home-ready by the end of class. Bags & tissue will be provided to transport your creations home safely!



May 19 - Ocean

June 16 - Flowers & Crystals

July 21 - Queen Bee (crowns, bees, bugs, butterflies & flowers)

Aug 18 - Beach days summer lovin / BBQ

Sept 15 - Animal theme

Oct 20 - Halloween/ fall

Nov 17 - gift making

Dec 15 - gift making

Fee: $40