|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|Map:
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Or 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://facebook.com/events/2658094547645604/
|All Dates:
Wine 101 at Chateau Bianca Winery
Join us for Wine 101, February 29th at 2 pm.
$10 per person/FREE for Wetzel Wine Club Members
WINE 101 TOPIC:
Come enjoy a tasting and explore and learn about the history and the process of making Champagne (sparkling wine).
Please pre-register as seats are limited for this class.
If you would like to attend simply call us at (503)623-6181 or email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Cost: $10/person OR FREE for Wetzel Family Wine Club Members
