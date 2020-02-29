 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Or 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://facebook.com/events/2658094547645604/
All Dates:Feb 29, 2020 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Wine 101 at Chateau Bianca Winery

Join us for Wine 101, February 29th at 2 pm.
$10 per person/FREE for Wetzel Wine Club Members

WINE 101 TOPIC:
Come enjoy a tasting and explore and learn about the history and the process of making Champagne (sparkling wine).

Please pre-register as seats are limited for this class.
If you would like to attend simply call us at (503)623-6181 or email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com

Cost: $10/person OR FREE for Wetzel Family Wine Club Members

 

Fee: $10

Wine 101 Class at Chateau Bianca Winery

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Or 97338
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable