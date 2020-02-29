Wine 101 at Chateau Bianca Winery

Join us for Wine 101, February 29th at 2 pm.

$10 per person/FREE for Wetzel Wine Club Members



WINE 101 TOPIC:

Come enjoy a tasting and explore and learn about the history and the process of making Champagne (sparkling wine).



Please pre-register as seats are limited for this class.

If you would like to attend simply call us at (503)623-6181 or email us at customerservice@chateaubianca.com



Cost: $10/person OR FREE for Wetzel Family Wine Club Members

Fee: $10