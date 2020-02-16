|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|info@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/event/love-stories-across-the-valley-a-valentines-celebration-2/?instance_id=938
|All Dates:
Winderlea Toasts to Love Stories Across the Valley
Join us as we celebrate the season of love with our dear friends, David and Jeanne Beck of the Crawford Beck Vineyard and Susan Meredith and Frank Mitchell of the Meredith Mitchell Vineyard. Guest will also taste and enjoy the latest and limited release of our 2016 Worden Hill Syrah.
In addition to the release of the 2016 Worden Hill Syrah, we’ll also be featuring our inaugural Vintage Sparkling Brut, alongside a selection of artisan chocolates by jcoco of Seattle Chocolate Company.
A Sweetheart of a Flight
2016 Sparkling Vintage Brut
2015 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir
2015 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Worden Hill Syrah
Saturday, February 15th & Sunday, February 16th | 10am to 4pm, both days
by appointment Saturday and Sunday
$25 for flight and chocolate | Club Members receive 2 complimentary flights and chocolate
Fee: $25
Love is in the air, but we like to think it starts in the vineyard. Enjoy wine and chocolate!