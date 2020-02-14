Winderlea Toasts to Love Stories Across the Valley

Join us as we celebrate the season of love with our dear friends, David and Jeanne Beck of the Crawford Beck Vineyard and Susan Meredith and Frank Mitchell of the Meredith Mitchell Vineyard. Guest will also taste and enjoy the latest and limited release of our 2016 Worden Hill Syrah.



In addition to the release of the 2016 Worden Hill Syrah, we’ll also be featuring the Winderlea 2016 Vintage Sparkling Brut, alongside a selection of artisan chocolates by jcoco of Seattle Chocolate Company.



A Sweetheart of a Flight

2016 Sparkling Vintage Brut

2015 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir

2016 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir

2015 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir

2016 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir

2016 Worden Hill Syrah



RSVPs not required, but kindly recommended



$25 for flight and chocolate | Club Members receive 2 complimentary flights and chocolate

