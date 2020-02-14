 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/love-stories-across-the-valley-a-valentines-celebration/?instance_id=936
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Winderlea Toasts to Love Stories Across the Valley

Join us as we celebrate the season of love with our dear friends, David and Jeanne Beck of the Crawford Beck Vineyard and Susan Meredith and Frank Mitchell of the Meredith Mitchell Vineyard. Guest will also taste and enjoy the latest and limited release of our 2016 Worden Hill Syrah.

In addition to the release of the 2016 Worden Hill Syrah, we’ll also be featuring the Winderlea 2016 Vintage Sparkling Brut, alongside a selection of artisan chocolates by jcoco of Seattle Chocolate Company.

A Sweetheart of a Flight
2016 Sparkling Vintage Brut
2015 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Crawford Beck Vineyard Pinot noir
2015 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir
2016 Worden Hill Syrah

RSVPs not required, but kindly recommended

$25 for flight and chocolate | Club Members receive 2 complimentary flights and chocolate

 

Fee: $25

Love is in the air, but we like to think it starts in the vineyard. Cheers to chocolate and wine!

