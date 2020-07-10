Winderlea Rose' & Book Pairing

Summer is here and we couldn't be more excited to welcome our favorite summer sipper to the scene, Rosé!



To celebrate, we're pairing our 2019 Rosé of Pinot noir with Author and Podcast Producer, Katherine Cole's groundbreaking work of oenology, Rosé All Day. Join us on Instagram Live Friday, July 10th at 4pm PDT as we discuss all things Rosé with Katherine and Winderlea Proprietors, Bill Sweat and Donna Morris.



With a little sunshine in your glass and the perfect book to pair, we're also including shipping or delivery on six (6) bottles.