Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:deanna@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/winderlea-pre-thanksgiving-open-house/?instance_id=904
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Winderlea Inaugural 2016 Sparkling Brut Release

Join us on Saturday, November 23rd as we release our inaugural Winderlea Vintage Sparkling Brut (vintage 2016).

In addition to our Sparkling Brut, we’re heading into our cellar and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages. We’ll have oysters to pair with the sparkling as a special treat.

$30 per person | 2 complimentary for Winderlea Wine Society Members
Reservations appreciated

