|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|deanna@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/event/winderlea-pre-thanksgiving-open-house/?instance_id=904
|All Dates:
Winderlea Inaugural 2016 Sparkling Brut Release
Join us on Saturday, November 23rd as we release our inaugural Winderlea Vintage Sparkling Brut (vintage 2016).
In addition to our Sparkling Brut, we’re heading into our cellar and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages. We’ll have oysters to pair with the sparkling as a special treat.
$30 per person | 2 complimentary for Winderlea Wine Society Members
Reservations appreciated
Join us as we release our inaugural Winderlea Vintage Sparkling Brut.