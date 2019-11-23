Winderlea Inaugural 2016 Sparkling Brut Release

Join us on Saturday, November 23rd as we release our inaugural Winderlea Vintage Sparkling Brut (vintage 2016).



In addition to our Sparkling Brut, we’re heading into our cellar and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages. We’ll have oysters to pair with the sparkling as a special treat.



$30 per person | 2 complimentary for Winderlea Wine Society Members

Reservations appreciated