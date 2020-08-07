Location: Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Map: 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115 Phone: 5035545900 Email: info@winderlea.com Website: http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/ All Dates: Jul 10, 2020 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Winderlea Friday Night Bites

Friday Night Bites are Back!



Cheers to Fridays with bubbles and bivalves! Join us every Friday evening from 3pm until 6pm at our Estate Vineyard Tasting Room this summer as we bring back Friday Night Bites! Enjoy bottles and wines by the glass alongside oysters and cheese boards from Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen as you take advantage of those long summer nights in wine country.



Reservations are required and you can reserve your table Here. We cap group reservations at a maximum of 4 people (including children and those not tasting). You can also call (503) 554-5900 or email Info@winderlea.com .





Friday Night Bites at Winderlea | 3pm to 6pm



JULY | 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st



AUGUST | 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th



SEPTEMBER | 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th



To Learn about all of our tasting room updates go here.



After hours at Winderlea will continue until Friday, September 25th.