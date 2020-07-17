|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|info@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/winderlea-events/
|All Dates:
Winderlea Friday Night Bites
Friday Night Bites are Back!
Cheers to Fridays with bubbles and bivalves! Join us every Friday evening from 3pm until 6pm at our Estate Vineyard Tasting Room this summer as we bring back Friday Night Bites! Enjoy bottles and wines by the glass alongside oysters and cheese boards from Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen as you take advantage of those long summer nights in wine country.
Reservations are required and you can reserve your table Here. We cap group reservations at a maximum of 4 people (including children and those not tasting). You can also call (503) 554-5900 or email Info@winderlea.com .
Friday Night Bites at Winderlea | 3pm to 6pm
JULY | 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st
AUGUST | 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th
SEPTEMBER | 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th
To Learn about all of our tasting room updates go here.
After hours at Winderlea will continue until Friday, September 25th.
Extended hours every Friday from 3pm to 6pm.