Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-554-5900
Email:info@winderlea.com
http://https://winderlea.com/event/ana-vineyard-vertical-dinner/?instance_id=900
All Dates:Jun 15, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Winderlea Dinner | Ana Vineyard Vertical

Now Weber the vineyard was originally planted as one vineyard, the sites overlook Winderlea and run fluidly east to west, with Weber greeting the morning sun in the east and Ana basking in the afternoon sun to the west. It boast some of the oldest own-rooted Pinot Noir in Oregon- vines which date back to 1976. From our first vintage, the Ana and Weber Vineyards have been some of our most important sources of fruit.

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Saturday, June 15th | 6:30pm to 9:30pm
RSVP | info@winderlea.com or 503-554-5900
$150 | inclusive

 

Fee: $150

A five vintage vertical dinner of the Ana Vineyard prepared by the Chefs at Tournant.

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

