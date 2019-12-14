|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|deanna@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/event/barrel-tasting-with-the-2018-imprint/?instance_id=918
|All Dates:
Winderlea Barrel Tasting 2018 Imprint
Join us as we Deck the Hills this holiday season with an exclusive barrel tasting in the Winderlea winerette. Enjoy a sampling of the 2018 Imprint Pinot noir as Bill and a member of our team takes you on a journey through the nuances of our only 100% whole cluster Pinot noir.
We’ll end the experience with a tasting of our 2016 Imprint alongside our current flight of wines.
Saturday, December 14th | 10am to 4pm
RSVP | call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com
$25 per person | 2 complimentary for Wine Club members
Fee: $25
Exclusive barrel tasting of the 2018 whole cluster Imprint Pinot noir.