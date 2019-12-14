Winderlea Barrel Tasting 2018 Imprint

Join us as we Deck the Hills this holiday season with an exclusive barrel tasting in the Winderlea winerette. Enjoy a sampling of the 2018 Imprint Pinot noir as Bill and a member of our team takes you on a journey through the nuances of our only 100% whole cluster Pinot noir.



We’ll end the experience with a tasting of our 2016 Imprint alongside our current flight of wines.



Winderlea Vineyard and Winery

Saturday, December 14th | 10am to 4pm

RSVP | call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com

$25 per person | 2 complimentary for Wine Club members

Fee: $25