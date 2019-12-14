 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:deanna@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/barrel-tasting-with-the-2018-imprint/?instance_id=918
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Winderlea Barrel Tasting 2018 Imprint

Join us as we Deck the Hills this holiday season with an exclusive barrel tasting in the Winderlea winerette. Enjoy a sampling of the 2018 Imprint Pinot noir as Bill and a member of our team takes you on a journey through the nuances of our only 100% whole cluster Pinot noir.

We’ll end the experience with a tasting of our 2016 Imprint alongside our current flight of wines.

Saturday, December 14th | 10am to 4pm
RSVP | call 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com
$25 per person | 2 complimentary for Wine Club members

 

Fee: $25

Exclusive barrel tasting of the 2018 whole cluster Imprint Pinot noir.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

